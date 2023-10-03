Invasive Apple Snails confirmed in North Carolina

The harmful aquatic species have been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced Tuesday that Apple Snails have been found along the Lumber River in Lumberton.

Apple Snails are a harmful aquatic species. They are problematic invasive species and have been introduced in Europe, Asia, and multiple states within the U.S.

A concerned citizen sent pictures of suspected Apple Snail egg clusters to the NCWRC.

A biologist inspected multiple sites along the Lumber River and collected additional egg masses for submission to the N.C. Museum of Natural Science, which confirmed the identification of Apple Snail eggs. Surveys found adult snails and eggs near the I-95 bridge crossing of the Lumber River, at the High Hill Boating Access Area, and in Fivemile Branch, a tributary to the Lumber River.

Apple Snail grazing habits can damage plants used by many native aquatic species and they have even been observed feeding on amphibian eggs. They can also present human health risks.

They may carry rat lungworm, which can cause a potentially deadly disease in humans if the snails are eaten raw or undercooked. The snail's egg masses also contain a toxin that can cause skin and eye rashes.

Apple Snails are most easily recognizable by their distinctive large, bright pink egg clusters, which are laid on solid surfaces, such as tree trunks, concrete, or other vegetation, above the waterline along the edges of streams, rivers, or ponds.

Please report suspected apple snails or an egg mass online via the Aquatic Nuisance Species Reporting Tool and include a picture and location where they were found.

