Keep your pets safe during Fourth of July fireworks with these 5 tips

Typically, only 14% of pets that run away during the holiday reunite with their owners.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Fireworks can be amazing for us to watch, adding sparkle to many of our annual celebrations. On the other hand, they can be traumatizing to our pets.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division wants pet owners to help keep their fur babies safe on the Fourth of July.

They say the noise associated with the holiday festivities, whether it's from neighbors’ firecrackers or large fireworks displays, often causes pets to panic and run away as they try to find somewhere safe to hide. Across the country, there is a 30% jump in lost pets from July 4 to July 6.

Animal shelters said July 5 is typically the busiest day of the year. Normally, only 14% of pets that run away during this period reunite with their owners.

Dogs are especially susceptible to the noise associated with fireworks. If they are unable to find a safe place to hide, they may self-mutilate as a way to manage stress caused by firework noise.

Here are the signs of stress to look for within your pets:

Shivering

Shaking

Excessive panting

Salivating

Hiding

How to keep your pet safe:

Keep pets inside and, if possible, do not leave them alone.

Give your pets access to their crate or another safe place in your home.

Occasionally toss your pet a treat or a toy to keep them occupied.

Cut back on noise by closing windows and turning on a radio or television.

Act normal around your pets as they feed off your emotions.

Microchipping is an effective way to greatly increase the chances of a reunion between pets and owners who become separated. Owners are reminded to ensure that contact information is up-to-date with the microchip company.

If you lose your pet, please call Forsyth Humane Society (336) 721-1303 or check their website; all pets brought to the shelter are listed as strays.

The Animal Services Division and everyone at the FCSO would like to wish everyone in the community a safe and festive 4th of July!