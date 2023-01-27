Postal worker attacked by two dogs in Lenoir

Police said they took possession of both Great Danes.

Example video title will go here for this video

LENOIR, N.C. — A United States Postal Service worker is recovering after two dogs bit her while working in Lenoir on Thursday.

The Lenoir Police Department said she was trying to deliver mail shortly before 2 p.m. along Southwest Norwood Street. Officers said she was handing a package to a resident when two Great Danes pushed past the owner.

The worker was severely injured on her right forearm and had puncture wounds in her back and right leg. She was taken first to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to Charlotte.

Officers noted the owner immediately got control of both dogs during the attack and rendered first aid. The owner also told police the four-year-old dogs have never bitten anyone before, and officers said there were no calls for dog-related issues in the past at that house.

Police took both dogs into possession. As of publication, criminal charges are not expected.

While the USPS couldn't confirm further details since the investigation remains active, they did confirm the attack happened. The service asks dog owners to keep animals secure to ensure safe mail delivery.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts