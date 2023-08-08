A 900-pound longhorn bull was seen trotting down Charlotte streets

Charlotte police said CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the bull's owner and is asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the large animal.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's something you don't see every day. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a 900-pound dark brown longhorn bull was seen Monday evening at around 9 p.m. trotting along Moores Chapel Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte police said CMPD Animal Care and Control is working with the bull's owner and is asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the large animal.

Police said if you happen to spot the bull you are asked to maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to give your location.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

MORE ON WCNC





FREE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.