NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An 18-year-old rescue dog is getting another shot at finding his forever home thanks to the kindness of Georgia country singer Luke Bryan and his wife.

According to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue shelter, the couple fell in love with the senior dog after reading about his story on social media.

The Nashville, Tennessee shelter said Poochie was surrendered to the pound after his family developed allergies to him. The shelter took him in, expecting him to remain with them until the end. Instead, Bryan and his wife Caroline applied to adopt Poochie - finalizing the plans last Saturday.

The shelter posted about the sweet development on their Facebook page, writing, "He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song!"

Word of the adoption spread online - the post has been liked more than 2,000 times, where hundreds praised the couple for opening their home and farm to Poochie.

“We are so thrilled for Poochie and know he is in great hands. Caroline Bryan has graciously given us updates on our sweet boy. Their adopting this sweet old guy will allow us the chance to save yet another,” the rescue’s founder told People Magazine.

