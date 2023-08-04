Tili, Sunny or Bluey? Help name these skinks

The Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium is asking people to help name two new blue-tongue skinks.

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores wants help naming their two newest animal ambassadors and they are asking for public input.

Two female skinks, an Eastern blue-tongue skink and a Northern blue-tongue skink, are the newest arrivals to the aquarium and people can vote on the top two names that they like the most!

Both skinks are native to Australia and can live for up to 30 years.

The staff at the aquarium came up with a list of names for people to vote on, based on the skinks' characteristics, including cultural significance, behavior and scientific name.

The list includes "Syd" and "Mel," short for "Sydney" and "Melbourne," two populous Australian cities. Or, you can choose the name "Bluey," for the skinks best-known feature - their blue tongues!

Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

