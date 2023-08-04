Tili, Sunny or Bluey? Help name these skinks

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores wants help naming their two newest animal ambassadors and they are asking for public input.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Two female skinks, an Eastern blue-tongue skink and a Northern blue-tongue skink, are the newest arrivals to the aquarium and people can vote on the top two names that they like the most!
Both skinks are native to Australia and can live for up to 30 years.
The staff at the aquarium came up with a list of names for people to vote on, based on the skinks' characteristics, including cultural significance, behavior and scientific name.
The list includes "Syd" and "Mel," short for "Sydney" and "Melbourne," two populous Australian cities. Or, you can choose the name "Bluey," for the skinks best-known feature - their blue tongues!
Voting ends Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.