'He will always be in our hearts and minds' | NC Aquarium mourns loss of education opossum

Webster, a Virginia opossum, was humanely euthanized on Jan. 20 after biopsy results confirmed he had inoperable invasive cancer in his mouth.

MANTEO, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island's veterinary team is mourning the loss of educational animal ambassador Webster, a Virginia opossum.

The veterinary team made the "difficult decision to humanely euthanize" Webster on Jan. 20 after biopsy results confirmed he had inoperable invasive cancer in his mouth.

“These kinds of decisions are always, always difficult – and the team here at Roanoke Island is taking it very hard,” said Elizabeth Huber, the husbandry curator at the aquarium. “But Webster’s quality of life outweighs all else, and he will always be in our hearts and minds as we celebrate the joy he brought to so many of our visitors through our educational programs.”

Webster had been with the team for almost four years. Before that, the team said he was orphaned and his rear hip joints weren't properly developed.

According to the veterinary team, his condition would've prevented him from climbing trees, escaping predators and resting -- which would've made a release into his natural habit "unfeasible."

The aquarium said opossums usually only live one to two years in the wild. Webster, on the other hand, lived almost four years. In that time, he helped educate visitors and bring joy to others.

His work as an educational animal ambassador will live on through the aquarium's younger opossum Patrick.