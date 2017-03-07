x
Animals

The NC Zoo is expecting a giraffe calf!

The calf will be born this spring.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will soon be expanding their animal family. The zoo announced today that they are expecting a giraffe calf this spring!

The calf's parents are Jack and Leia, a first-time mom. Female giraffes have a very long pregnancy - anywhere from 13 to 15 months!

Since giraffes are herd animals, the zoo said that they may not be visible on the habitat, as they will most likely stick together and follow the soon-to-be giraffe mommy.

WCNC Charlotte will be following this sweet story with any updates. We can't wait to congratulate the new parents!

