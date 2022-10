The North Carolina Zoo will sell half-price admission tickets to people displaced after the storm.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is slashing their ticket prices in half in the wake of Ian.

For the week of Monday, Oct. 3 to Friday, Oct. 7, the zoo will be offering half off admission tickets for people who have been displaced during the storm.

Their offer works for up to six people per party. A valid ID showing your current address will be needed to secure the discount.