CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Some animal control companies are seeing a big spike in squirrel calls that could end up costing homeowners hundreds, possibly thousands of dollars.

Certain zip codes are more vulnerable than others, according to experts.

"We're going into our closest to see if we can hear it," said Abbey Wade in an Instagram video. "There's something living up in our crawl space."

Nutty home videos are playing out more and more across the Carolinas.

"Nesting activity has picked up due to the fact that squirrels are getting ready to have babies," said Felipe Griffith, a technician at A-1 Wildlife Control.

Squirrels made a nest in Garrett and Abbey's attic. A similar situation happened to Barbara Shaper.

Allen Eckman with A-1 Wildlife said people living in these areas should squirrel proof their homes.

"28277, 28270, 28210, 28226, 28269 in the north area, Huntersville, Cornelius," said Allen Eckman, owner of A-1 Wildlife Control. "Those are probably the main zip code areas."

Garret and Abbey live in Cornelius, which is one of the hot zones according to Eckman. Experts said the small animals can cause some big problems for homeowners.

"Fires do happen a lot of because of squirrels," said Griffith. "Like I said, I've heard countless stories about somebody's neighbor or somebody's friend that's house burned down because a squirrel chewed the wrong wire."