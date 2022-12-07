New African lion coming to North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced a new male lion has joined the pride as a companion for one of the female lions at the facility.
Haji, whose name means "journey," was born at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans almost three years ago. Haji is currently in a quarantine period before he officially meets lioness Mekita at the North Carolina Zoo. The zoo announced Haji will get to know Mekita behind the scenes for several weeks before joining her enclosure.
Haji is expected to make his public debut in early 2023.
Haji's addition comes a few months after Mekita's previous partner, Reilly, died from kidney disease. The 23-year-old African lion was described as a "fiercely devoted" father to his cubs.
Reilly fathered nine offspring, including three males. His death left Mekita as the lone African lion at the North Carolina Zoo.
