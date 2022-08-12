Union County deputies are close to naming their new K-9. You get to vote on it

Deputies said they whittled down thousands of suggestions down to nine, and now they want the community to pick their favorite name

MONROE, N.C. — Earlier this week, the Union County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the newest member of their team: a K-9 officer who's fresh and ready to patrol. But deputies needed help picking a name for this four-legged recruit; so far, he's just been going by the pseudonym "Puppy Doe".

Now, the sheriff's office said they've looked through thousands of suggestions, and have narrowed the list down to nine names! Citizens have already made their name suggestions, and now Union County deputies are asking people to make their voices heard one more time!

On Friday, the sheriff's office shared nine photos of the K-9 officer on their Facebook page, this time with the names and the meanings behind them. Voting is already open and runs through noon on Monday, August 15.

Final Vote for UCSO K-9 Naming Campaign Begins Now! After reviewing the thousands of suggested names for the Union... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Friday, August 12, 2022

To make your vote count, look through the photos on the post - which we've linked to and embedded above. When you decide which one you like, leave a like or love reaction on it! Deputies would also be happy if you shared the post with friends and family so they can vote too.

To keep things fair, the sheriff's office asks you to vote for only one name.

Here's the list of names you can pick from:

Logan

Union

Honor

Thor

Kane

Radar

Valor

Griff

Axel

