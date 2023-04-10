NC animal shelters have 2nd highest kill rate in nation

Animal shelters can get a bad rap, but they're often working with too many animals and not enough resources.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina animal shelters had the second-highest kill rate in the country in 2021.

In 2022:

Nearly 14,400 animals were euthanized in NC shelters.

More than 30,000 pets were surrendered by North Carolinians.

NC animal shelters took in nearly 120,500 animals.

There were more than 56,505 stray animals across the state.

"We’re not the pound; we’re not a horrible place," said Elaine Smith, director of Cumberland County Animal Services. "We’re a great place to come and find a new family member. We have wonderful animals for adoption."

