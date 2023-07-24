NC runner recalls being attacked by momma bear

An Asheville man survived a harrowing encounter with a momma bear that was protecting her cub when he got too close.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville runner survived a harrowing encounter with a momma bear protecting her cub.

Bill Palas hits the trails near his home at least twice a week. He knows them like the back of his hand. But on July 7, he encountered something new on the trail.

"And I come around, and there's probably a 20-pound cub sitting right there on the trail," he said. "When you see a cub like that there's usually a mom around. So I go and I turn around real quick, and all of a sudden there I see the momma bear."

The cub took off up the hill, and the momma bear charged him.

"She stands up on her back legs and here's this head," Palas said. "Her head must have been the size of a basketball... And she takes her claw, and she rakes it across my face and chest."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts