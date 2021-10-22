North Carolina Zoo primates get COVID-19 vaccine

Primates and humans are 'susceptible to many of the same diseases, including coronaviruses,' the zoo said.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Scientific research shows respiratory illnesses are one of the main causes of death for primates. In turn, when COVID-19 started to sweep the globe, many primatologists were concerned it could significantly impact the primate population.

In February 2021, a great ape at the San Diego Zoo was the first primate to get the COVID-19 vaccine after it came out. More zoos are doing the same, including, more recently, the North Carolina Zoo.

Friday morning, the North Carolina Zoo tweeted they started vaccinating its animals against COVID-19.

"Humans and primates are susceptible to many of the same diseases, including coronaviruses," NC Zoo tweeted.

The Zoo began vaccinating its animals for protection from COVID-19. Humans & primates are susceptible to many of the same diseases, including coronaviruses. The great relationship b/w our animals & keepers is evident by how they voluntarily present their arms for the injection. pic.twitter.com/EF2Anycpvi — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) October 22, 2021

The zoo credited the great bond between the primates and the keepers as to why the animals willingly gave them their arms for the vaccine.