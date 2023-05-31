North Carolina woman spots copperheads in backyard while playing with her dog

Jessica Price was hoping for a nice day out in the sun. What she got was two venomous snakes mating in her backyard.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County homeowner captured two copperheads mating in her backyard Monday, just steps away from her two dogs.

The woman, Jessica Price, spoke with WRAL News Tuesday, after posting her video of the most common venomous snakes in the state.

For Price, it just comes with the territory of living.

"[We see] hawks, owls, mice, bunnies, deer," Price said. "All the time."

It was supposed to be a quiet afternoon for Price, who was just bringing her dogs out into the sun when she saw the two copperheads.

"At that point, I was in fight-or-flight mode," Price explained. "[I] got my dogs out first."

