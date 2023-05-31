x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

North Carolina woman spots copperheads in backyard while playing with her dog

Jessica Price was hoping for a nice day out in the sun. What she got was two venomous snakes mating in her backyard.

More Videos

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake County homeowner captured two copperheads mating in her backyard Monday, just steps away from her two dogs.

The woman, Jessica Price, spoke with WRAL News Tuesday, after posting her video of the most common venomous snakes in the state.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

For Price, it just comes with the territory of living.

RELATED: Snake sightings expected to increase with warm weather

"[We see] hawks, owls, mice, bunnies, deer," Price said. "All the time."

It was supposed to be a quiet afternoon for Price, who was just bringing her dogs out into the sun when she saw the two copperheads.

"At that point, I was in fight-or-flight mode," Price explained. "[I] got my dogs out first."

Click here to read more from WRAL.

RELATED: Your guide the six venomous snakes of the Carolinas

Related Articles

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app to watch live newscasts and on-demand videos.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out