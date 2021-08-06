Owner of zebra cobra pleads guilty to not reporting its escape, turns over $35,000 worth of snakes

The snakes will be used for cancer research and anti-venom development.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A plea deal means the owner of a venomous zebra cobra that escaped in Raleigh will avoid a trial on dozens of charges.

Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on June 29, when the snake had not yet been captured.

Chris Gifford, 21, of Raleigh, must turn over $35,000 worth of snakes and pay $13,162 in restitution for, among other things, the police and EMS response to the loose snake. The snakes will be used for cancer research and anti-venom development.

Gifford also promised not to possess any other snakes for a year.

Gifford was charged last month with 40 misdemeanors, one of which was that he failed to notify authorities last November that the deadly snake had escaped. The other charges were for not having proper locks on the enclosures where snakes were kept in his home and for not properly labeling some enclosures.

Under the plea agreement entered with the state Friday, 39 of those charges were dismissed.

