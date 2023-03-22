Bill to ban 'pet leasing' would make repossessing animals illegal in NC

“Pet leasing” has become controversial with some owners having their pets repossessed.

RALEIGH, N.C. — We’ve all heard of leasing a car, but how about leasing a dog or cat?

On Tuesday, a bill to ban the practice cleared the Commerce Committee in the General Assembly. One purebred Pomeranian is listed online for more than $4,000.

Financing is an option, but new legislation is aiming to end predatory pet leasing to protect pets and owners.

The bill says the practice is on the rise.

