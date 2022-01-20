Thousands of pets left in the cold are reported to Gaston County deputies every year. Animal advocates want that to change

Animal advocates in Gaston County are urging pet parents to bring cats and dogs inside as temperatures drop.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures are dropping across the Carolinas, and animal advocates are urging pet parents to bring their furry friends inside to keep them safe.

AJ Lawing of AJ's of Gastonia has a lot of love for animals. So much love, he has 11 of his own.

"We have nine cats and two dogs," he said.

The landscaper is spending these cold winter months helping other furry friends where he can: by building free dog houses.

"We got some sad situations in Gaston County that need to be fixed," he said.

Lawing and his wife have been doing this since 2019. His message is simple: animals still need to be kept warm.

"Just because they have a fur coat on doesn't mean they don't get cold," he noted.

Lawing is not alone in this mission; deputies with the Gaston County Police Department who work in the animal care and enforcement division told WCNC Charlotte thousands of calls come in to help animals who are left out in the cold and suffering.

"We answer 16-17,000 calls in a year, so yes, they come in often," admitted Capt. Reid Rollins.

GCPD's animal care deputies help deliver the shelters to pet owners who need them the most. It's a process, but it's worth it because it allows them to see what's needed.

"We'll go out and evaluate, educate, and work with that group, that family, that person to do things better," he said.

Doing better is the goal for the "No Cold Pets Gaston" initiative. Terry Kenny, the executive director for the Animal League of Gaston County, said it's important to think about keeping pets safe when temperatures drop.

"We need to look after our pets like we look after our families and friends, she said. "We ask people to get your pets inside. If you possibly can't, give them a nice, warm place to stay. If they can stay dry and up off the ground and out of the wind, that will give them a lot of protection from the elements."