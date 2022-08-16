Long live the queen | Beloved groundhog Queen Charlotte passes away, Discovery Place says

Queen Charlotte served dutifully as an ambassador of her species and as the Queen City's own predictor for winters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A somber day has fallen on the Queen City as a beloved groundhog has passed away.

On Tuesday, the Discovery Place Nature Museum announced the recent passing of Queen Charlotte. In a tweet sharing the sad news, Discovery Place said she had served as an ambassador of her species since 2014. Earlier in 2022, Charlotte retired to live like rodent royalty, snacking on her favorite fruits and nuts.

Queen Charlotte passed at the ripe old age of nine years old.

We are saddened to share the recent passing of our beloved groundhog, Queen Charlotte, at the ripe old age of nine. Since 2014, she served as an ambassador of her species and @DPNature. She retired earlier this year from public life to enjoy her favorite fruits and nuts. 💚 pic.twitter.com/xj2nCyJjZf — Discovery Place Nature (@DPNature) August 16, 2022

Charlotte was among a cadre of groundhogs that take after the famous Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, predicting how long winter will continue each February based on if they spot their shadow. Queen Charlotte predicted six more weeks of winter in 2014, again in 2019, and once more in 2021.

While most groundhogs live for up to six years of age in the wild, groundhogs kept in captivity can live for up to 14 years. The National Wildlife Federation also notes groundhogs are among the few animals deemed true hibernators, snoozing for most of three months during chillier temperatures.