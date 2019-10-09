INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Go fish!

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue posted a plea for donations on Facebook due to an influx of birds from Hurricane Dorian.

"CALLING ALL FISHERMAN: If you have extra fish, please consider donating them to us to help feed our fish-eating birds. We will take what you have!" the rescue wrote.

If you're not going to be at a lake or pond anytime soon, the group will also accept frozen fish from the grocery store.

You may drop off your donations at 5403 Poplin Rd., Indian Trail, North Carolina, 28079.

Birds aren't the only animals flocking to the Charlotte area seeking refuge from Dorian. The Humane Society of Charlotte recently welcomed nine dogs from North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

