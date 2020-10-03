ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo just announced another southern white rhino was born at the Zoo on Feb. 24 -- the second rhino birth so far this year.

The female calf was born to mother Linda and father, Stormy. The Zoo will announce details of naming the new calf at a later time.

Just last week, the Zoo announced the name of a female calf born in January. Her name is “Mguu,” which means “foot” in Swahili, on account of her big feet, according to her keepers.

Jade Tuttle, zookeeper for the Zoo and a board member of the International Rhino Keepers Association, said the calf and her mother are doing well.

The new addition is also the fourth rhino birth in just under two years.

The other two rhinos—Nandi and Bonnie—were born in July of 2018, just eleven days apart.

North Carolina Zoo

“We're excited that the two juvenile rhinos – our 'teenagers' -- now have two younger siblings to interact within the herd,” Tuttle said.

The birthmarks another significant achievement for the zookeepers and the veterinarian team who work with the Zoo's rhino herd daily.

“It’s going to be wonderful for our guests to watch both the very young rhinos and the older generation interact on the grasslands.” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. "These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff."

The Zoo's herd now consists of ten rhinos: male Stormy and females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, Olivia, juveniles Nandi and Bonnie, calf Mguu and the newest calf.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC