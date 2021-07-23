Service horses help veterans, children living with special needs in York County

Clover's Rideability is now expanding to a facility that is double in size to help even more people

CLOVER, S.C. — A York County non-profit has helped countless people, and it’s about to help even more. Rideability Therapeutic Riding Center opened its doors in 2012, and it broke ground on its new facility that will be double in size.

The non-profit has service horses that help children and young adults living with special needs, as well as veterans. Wendy Schonfeld started the program nine years ago.

"One day I was watching this little boy, and he was riding, and he was laughing from his toes to his nose," said Schonfeld. "And I just sat there, and I watched him. I thought it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever seen. When they took him off, they put him into a wheelchair. And I was like, oh my gosh, this is my calling.”

With the help of ten horses and 50 volunteers, Schonfeld has expanded to have a work-study program that helps young adults obtain job skills like working with others and work experience. She also trains athletes for the Special Olympics.

“I feel like our kids have been the greatest kids that I could have been blessed with," said Schonfeld, "Just to let them know that they can do anything they set their mind to.”

Nicolas Cosenzo graduated from Rideability's program and can now ride independently. The York Tech student is also receiving college credit for helping Rideability design brochures and other marketing materials.

"It's relaxing to get on a horse," said Cosenzo.

With the new facility, Schonfeld hopes to expand the veteran program. Ray Fernandez, 72, is a marine corps veteran who started in the program two years ago. He is now a volunteer.

"I’m filled with what people call a lot of anxiety in a lot of times and situations. And you can’t be like that around horses.”

Fernandez says through the program, he has learned patience.

Rideability's new facility broke ground thanks to grants and donations. It still needs about $90,000 to finish construction. You can donate here.