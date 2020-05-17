x
Bad NEIGHbors: Horses harassed at Shackleford sanctuary, foundation asks for help finding those responsible

An Outer Banks horse foundation is trying to locate the three young men photographed harassing animals on wildlife sanctuary
CARTERET COUNTY, North Carolina — A horse foundation at the Outer Banks is trying to find three young men who were photographed harassing animals at the wildlife sanctuary.

According to the Foundation for Shackleford Horses Facebook page, a visitor the Wade Shore near Morehead City saw three young men attempting to capture a and mare foal for photos on Friday. During the chase, the foundation said, the mare was separated from its foal. The separation puts the foal at risk of death, the foundation said.

The visitor managed to record the incident from a distance and share screenshots:

After two days, the mare and foal were located together by a park volunteer. Now, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses is trying to find the people responsible.

"Two days of work, worry, and wasted resources created by the irresponsibility of a few," the foundation said.

If anyone witnessed or has any information about this incident or the individuals involved, we ask that you contact the Foundation via Facebook or Cape Lookout National Seashore at 252-728-2250. 

