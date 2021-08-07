South Carolina aquarium returns 3 sea turtles to ocean after months of rehab

Three turtles found in different circumstances are home again in the Atlantic thanks to kindness of strangers and caring hand of professionals

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Aquarium shared heartwarming news on Friday following the release of three young turtles back to their home at sea.

Jade, Amber, and Emerald are the names of three juvenile sea turtles whose fates may have been much different had the community not intervened in March and April.

Jade was found on April 18 stranded on North Cape Island in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge according to a case history provided by the aquarium. A boater in the area "happened to be in the right place and the right time." Covered in various types of sea growth and lethargic, Jade was in rough shape when the boater found her and, under the instruction of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), instructed them to meet volunteers at a nearby boat landing.

A couple of weeks earlier, on May 31, Amber was found floating and struggling to dive in St. Pierre's Creek between Bailey and Edisto islands. Once again, SCDNR was contacted and coordinator Michelle Pate was able to bring the ailing turtle for further treatment.

A month before them both, Emerald had washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach and was found by two sea turtle patrol volunteers in the area who were walking a quiet stretch. Amber was described as cold and lethargic in a condition that caretakers later described as cold-stunned.

In the months that followed, the trio would receive constant care after being diagnosed with various ailments and conditions.

The aquarium provided regular updates on their progress month-by-month until the day finally came that they were not only strong enough to swim in the aquarium, but they were also ready to finally return home.

That day came on Thursday when a 49-second video punctuated months of careful preparation. The short video showed each of these inspiring creatures as they were taken from their pools, transported to the beach, and gently lowered into the Atlantic waters.