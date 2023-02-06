Stand for Animals' twofold mission to help furry friends in the Charlotte area

The nonprofit aims to offer care that's less expensive, reducing the number of animals in shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of people are animal lovers and pet owners. That means occasional trips to the vet. Sometimes those appointments can be quite expensive. So what if you live on a limited income or you’re in a financial crisis?

There is an amazing non-profit organization in the Charlotte area that realized high-quality veterinary care and spay/neuter services can be affordable and accessible to everyone. Their name is very apropos---Stand For Animals.

Cary Bernstein is the founder and executive director. She says that as a nonprofit, Stand For Animals offers vet care that’s less expensive. Because they want the best care to be accessible, they offer no-interest payment plans.

Stand For Animals operates three clinics in the area: Charlotte, Pineville, and Lake Norman. All to ensure the greatest access to spay/neuter services and veterinary care.

Stand for Animals 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Bernstein says, “Our mission is twofold – to offer the best pet care for your companion animal and to reduce the number of dogs and cats euthanized in regional shelters by making spay/neuter services available at an affordable price.”

What began as a five-person team has grown to a 55-member team working across the three different clinics, with a total focus on animal welfare.

Bernstein says they offer high-quality spay/neuter services, affordable vet care, sick visits, x-rays and ultrasounds, and prescription medication.