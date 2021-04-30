ThunderBus lands in Charlotte to help dogs with anxiety

The Pet Anxiety Response Team visited the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ThunderWorks, the creator of the ThunderShirt, just launched their all-new ThunderBus, a service aimed to help dogs with anxiety. And their first stop? Right here in Charlotte.

The ThunderBus stopped by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and local dog parks on Friday to size and fit every anxious dog in the shelter with a ThunderShirt. Dog park visits also included anxiety awareness training, product demonstrations, and ThunderWorks product giveaways.

The stop is the first as ThunderWorks' Pet Anxiety Response Team will travel across the country to educate dog owners on anxiety. The PART team will make stops at animal shelters, humane societies and dog parks to assist dog owners in overcoming their dog's anxiety.

“Our products have helped millions of dogs live with less anxiety, and now we want to bring our products and knowledge directly to local communities,” said Phil Blizzard, CEO of ThunderWorks. “The ThunderBus and the Pet Anxiety Response Team were created to deliver as much calm as possible to dogs and their humans.”