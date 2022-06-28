Virginia Aquarium responds to record-breaking 58 hooked sea turtles so far in 2022

Hooked sea turtle season refers to the time when the animals are caught by hooks on fishing lines during recreational fishing season.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center announced Tuesday that it has responded to 58 hooked sea turtles so far in 2022, breaking the record for the most responses during a season.

The first hooked turtle of the season was reported on April 30, with the aquarium's count continuing to Monday, June 27. 51 of the 58 turtles have been recovered for rehabilitation and 26 were successfully released. The previous record was 45 hooked sea turtle responses in 2018.

Hooked sea turtle season refers to the time when the animals are caught by hooks on fishing lines during recreational fishing season. In Virginia, the season takes place predominantly in May and June but can be seen through September.

This year, the aquarium's stranding response team has had several calls reporting hooked turtles at the Buckroe and Virginia Beach Fishing Piers. If you see a sea turtle that gets hooked by a fishing line:

Inform the pier attendant (if there is one) quickly who can supply recovery gear.

Call the stranding response team at 757-385-7575.

Use a net to bring the turtle to the top of the pier. Don't lift by the hook if at all avoidable. Lifting by the hook can cause severe damage.

If the turtle is too large to net, try to walk it to the beach.

Leave the hook in place. Removing it could cause harm and make medical treatment more difficult.

When you have control of the turtle, cut the line but leave at least two feet of line attached to the hook.

Keep turtle out of direct sunlight.

Cover the carapace (shell) with a damp towel.