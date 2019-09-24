CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. — A North Carolina wild horse manager says more than half of one herd is thought to be dead after Hurricane Dorian storm surge slammed their island home.

Manager Woody Hancock told McClatchy news that 28 of the 49 horses on Cedar Island, between the Outer Banks and the mainland, are suspected dead. He says the herd is lesser-known than the Corolla heard on the northernmost parts of the Outer Banks. That herd didn't suffer any losses.

RELATED: 'They've Been Doing This for 500 Years!' Corolla Horses Will Take Cover When Hurricane Hits NC Coast: Rescue Fund

He said 21 of Cedar Island's horses survived, some managing to swim to safety. But dead horses have been washing up on beaches, while others remain missing.

The horses normally migrate to higher ground during storms, but Hancock says they didn't have time as a "mini tsunami" overwhelmed the island on Sept. 6.

RELATED: Video: More than 50 horses trapped in chest-deep floodwaters in Humble rescued by volunteers

RELATED: Surprise! New Kid on the Block at the NC Outer Banks

RELATED: A Red Jeep in the Water at Myrtle Beach Makes Waves On Social Media

RELATED: 'No More Warnings' | Deputies Cracking Down on Corolla Wild Horse Violations