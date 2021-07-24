Watch | Zoo Atlanta launches Gorilla cam

The camera was launched on the same day as the birthday celebrations for father-son duo Taz and Floyd.

Zoo Atlanta just launched its Gorilla cam on Saturday in conjunction with its birthday celebrations for silverback father-son duo Taz and Floyd.

You can now watch Zoo Atlanta's troop of western lowland gorillas anytime you want.

The Gorilla cam provides rare views and insight on gorillas and their behaviors in their habitats at Zoo Atlanta’s renowned Ford African Rain Forest.

Currently, the rain forest is home to four different social groups of gorillas living in their separate habitats.

The camera is centered on the home habitat of Taz's troop, which includes females Kudzoo, Sukari, and Lulu and their offspring Merry Leigh, Mijadala, Anaka, Andi, and Floyd, who is the youngest gorilla at the Zoo.

Floyd was the 24th gorilla to be born at Zoo Atlanta since the opening of The Ford African Rain Forest in 1988.

He is celebrating his second birthday on Saturday, while his father Taz celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 20.

Zoo Atlanta said gorillas may be visible roughly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, as they begin moving to their behind-the-scenes homes during the night.