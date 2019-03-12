PROVIDENCE, N.C. — Only a few weeks after rescuing Hope, a piglet with disabled legs, The Refuge Farm Sanctuary is seeing major progress in their newest patient's rehabilitation. Thought to have been paralyzed, Hope's physical therapy has helped her back legs and hips regain function.

"She's come a long way," said Jay Yontz, the sanctuary's co-founder, "just a few weeks ago, she could barely stand."

"[Doctors] had no idea what was wrong with her when."

Two weeks ago, a video of Hope scooting around on Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary Facebook page went viral, garnering attention from the page's 34,000+ followers.

Hope will remain in the Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary for the remainder of her life. A sanctuary for farm animals is rare, and rarer still is Yontz's sanctuary, which solely serves farm animals with special needs.

"We get about four to five calls per day asking about potential adoptions," Yontz said, "We wish we could, but it isn't feasible to take in every animal."

Jay takes care of 65 animals with the help of his fiancé, Kristin, and volunteers. The sanctuary doubles as their home.

"When it rains it pours," she said, "so we'll have a few of them needing special attention or surgery at the same time."

"I don't get a lot of sleep, but we love it. We chose this life."

Bills for surgeries can cost upwards of $10,000, all of which are paid out of pocket through donations to the sanctuary.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Jay or Kristin directly through their Facebook page.

