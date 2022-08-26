Governor Cooper declares August 26 Women's Equality Day in North Carolina

This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 to be Women's Equality Day in North Carolina. This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state.

"Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and the women who inspired them," Governor Cooper said.

One goal of Women's Equality Day is to honor the 19th Amendment, which provided some women the right to vote. However, another goal of this day is to push for the rights of all individuals, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, religion or gender, recognizing that gender disparity is an ongoing issue.

"While a great deal of progress has been made, there is still work to be done to overcome the many disparities impacting women and our diverse communities, said Pamela B. Cashwell, the N.C. Deparment of Administration Secretary.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the N.C. Office of State Resources will host a virtual event, "A Conversation with Gloria Steinem", to recognize Women's Equaltiy Day.

