Apple Watch saves NC man's life after he collapsed in his driveway

Mike Yager was in his driveway when he collapsed. His Apple Watch recognized he'd fallen, and it called 911.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Smartwatches can do all sorts of things - track your activity, answer calls and texts, and of course, tell time.

But a Triad man's Apple Watch did something more. It saved his life.

Mike Yager lives in Summerfield. He was wearing his Apple Watch while walking on his driveway when he collapsed.

Moments later, a Watch feature called 'fall detection' went off.

It first sent an alert to see if he was OK.

Mike didn't respond and wasn't moving, so the watch automatically called 911.

"I could have laid in the driveway for two hours before my wife got home from work. I don't know what would have happened, but it doesn't sound good. I'm really glad I had it. I recommend it to anyone over 65. Get one," Mike said.

Mike said the Summerfield EMTs told him it was the first time they'd gotten a 911 call from an Apple Watch.

"When I got home, he showed me his call log, and it said male, possibly unconscious, and it gave our location, and then it said reported by Apple Watch. The EMT driver came to me and said that Apple Watch saved his life," Mike's wife Lori said.

Mike isn't sure what caused him to faint, but he's doing better and is home recovering.

