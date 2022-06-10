Electric Vehicles in the spotlight at Charlotte Auto Show

Numerous manufacturers will display their newest models for car shoppers, plus electric vehicles will be on display with interactive exhibits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest in automotive technology will be on display at the 2022 Charlotte Auto Show this weekend in Uptown.

The Charlotte Auto Fair, which is presented by the Greater Charlotte Automobile Dealers Association, runs from Thursday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The Charlotte Auto Show will give shoppers the perfect environment to compare the latest models before heading to a dealership for a test drive or purchase.

Electric vehicles will be on full display as part of the Electric Avenue display. The interactive and educational exhibit will allow people to learn more about owning an electric vehicle. Duke Energy's EV garage will break down the benefits of EV ownership and how to easily charge electric vehicles at home.

This year is the 29th Charlotte Auto Show, with dozens of manufacturers displaying their newest technology for those in the market for a car. Chevrolet will be offering test drives on site, and several luxury brands, including Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche, will showcase their hottest vehicles.

There's even something for animal lovers. The "Subaru Loves Pets" display will be adopting puppies and dogs from Charlotte-area shelters during the four-day show.

Charlotte Auto Show admission information

Dates: Nov. 17-20

Tickets: $10, kids 12 and under are free

Hours: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Promotions: Hero Day on Nov. 17. Free entry to all first responders, active military, veterans, medical personnel and teachers. ID will be required at the box office to receive a complimentary ticket.

