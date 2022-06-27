Charlotte leaders set to adopt mobility plan

Goal is to reduce dependency on cars by half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte continues to grow, there is a need to reduce the dependence on cars and trucks and other vehicles and the pollution they create.

On Monday, the city council will look at mobility issues now as part of its 2040 plan. Leaders know that if not addressed directly, traffic and sprawl would only worsen.

Ed McKinney, the Deputy Transportation Director of Charlotte, said we only need to look at other cities for guidance on what can be done.

"Cities around our country that are doing the same thing, that is achieving the same goals that we are putting in place, so we have peers that show us the way, it's possible," McKinney said.

City leaders know the goal of the 2040 strategic mobility plan is to make the city more pedestrian and bike-friendly by reducing vehicle trips and making the roads safer.

There are four areas of the mobility plan that the council is looking at streets and roads, bike lanes, transit and people walking.

Ultimately creating more lanes, more sidewalks, and improving our transit system.

"We've realized we can’t do it by just investing in cars, the amount of money that it takes, the space that's needed it’s just impossible for us to build enough, so we have to invest in different ways," McKinney said.

