Gastonia Police will pass out free steering wheel locks to combat Kia and Hyundai car theft.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The trend in stolen vehicles has yet to decrease, especially in older Hyundai and Kia models. To prevent car theft in their community, Gastonia Police are passing out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners this week.

Gastonia Police will pass out steering wheel locks on the dates and at the locations listed below.

Aug. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2324 South New Hope Road

Aug. 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Food Lion, 3011 Union Road

Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Food Lion, 1024 W. Hudson Boulevard

Kia and Hyundai owners must bring their government ID and a copy of their vehicle registration for one of the listed vehicles to receive their free steering wheel lock.

List of vehicles:

Hyundai 2018-22 Accent 2011-22 Elantra 2013-20 Elantra GT 2018-22 Kona 2013-22 Santa Fe 2013-18 Santa Fe Sport 2019 Santa Fe XL 2011-19 Sonata 2011-22 Tucson 2012-17 and 2019-21 Veloster 2020-21 Venue 2013-14 Genesis Coupe 2020-21 Palisade

Kia 2011-16 Kia Sorento 2015-21 Kia Soul 2011-21 Kia Sportage 2021-22 Kia Seltos 2011-21 Kia Forte 2011-21 Kia Optima 2012-21 Kia Rio 2011-21 Kia Sedona



