GASTONIA, N.C. — The trend in stolen vehicles has yet to decrease, especially in older Hyundai and Kia models. To prevent car theft in their community, Gastonia Police are passing out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia owners this week.
For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.
Gastonia Police will pass out steering wheel locks on the dates and at the locations listed below.
- Aug. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2324 South New Hope Road
- Aug. 10, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Food Lion, 3011 Union Road
- Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Food Lion, 1024 W. Hudson Boulevard
Kia and Hyundai owners must bring their government ID and a copy of their vehicle registration for one of the listed vehicles to receive their free steering wheel lock.
List of vehicles:
- Hyundai
- 2018-22 Accent
- 2011-22 Elantra
- 2013-20 Elantra GT
- 2018-22 Kona
- 2013-22 Santa Fe
- 2013-18 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-19 Sonata
- 2011-22 Tucson
- 2012-17 and 2019-21 Veloster
- 2020-21 Venue
- 2013-14 Genesis Coupe
- 2020-21 Palisade
- Kia
- 2011-16 Kia Sorento
- 2015-21 Kia Soul
- 2011-21 Kia Sportage
- 2021-22 Kia Seltos
- 2011-21 Kia Forte
- 2011-21 Kia Optima
- 2012-21 Kia Rio
- 2011-21 Kia Sedona
MORE FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE: Hyundai, Kia cars receiving updates to combat increasing thefts
To actively prevent car theft, people are encouraged to lock their doors and store away any valuables. If possible, park in well-lit areas with surveillance.