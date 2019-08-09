GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There was a huge outpouring of support for children in need in Gaston County Saturday night. The Backpack Weekend Program held its biggest fundraiser at the Schiller Museum of Natural History, raising tens of thousands of dollars to help provide critical meals to thousands of students.

“We are the richest country in the world and we have over 1,000 kids in Gaston County that don’t have meals to eat during the weekend so it’s heartbreaking,” said Jeff Viner, a celebrity sever at the event.

Most kids probably don’t want to think about what’s inside their backpacks over the weekend, but for some students in Gaston County, these bags mean they’ll have food while they’re not at school.

The program provides children in need with a plastic bag of nonperishable, individually-portioned and nutritious food to take home on the weekend when school meals are not available.

“We want to make sure that they’re coming to school better nourished, that they’re not anxious, that they have full stomachs and are able to learn," said Dallas Butler, the Executive Director of the Backpack Weekend Food Program. "When you’re hungry, it’s very difficult to focus."

Hundreds of people helped work towards the goal of raising $75,000.

For about $350, one student can be fed for an entire school year.

“We can’t think of anything better than making a difference in the life of a child,” Linda Viner said.

