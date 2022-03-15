Larry Sprinkle visits a Beatties Ford Hardware store serving the community

Beatties Ford Hardware has been a community staple for 36 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Beatties Ford Hardware has been in the west end Charlotte neighborhood for over 36 years. The owners first opened the store to allow shoppers the convenience of a neighborhood shop.

The McCoys are a husband and wife duo that have been the owners since the store opened.

“They call me mom and I love it," Orgire McCoy said of her customers. "I think they love me cause I love them back.”

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle visited the community hardware store to discover their secret to success.

“Let the customer know you love them and appreciate them,” McCoy explained.

She is also said honesty, a good attitude, and appreciating every customer like they are family is what has kept them around for more than three decades.

“I enjoyed serving the community," McCoy said.

Beatties Ford Hardware is open six days a week at 2731 Beatties Ford Road. They are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Running late? McCoy told Sprinkle to let her know you’re coming, and she will wait for you.