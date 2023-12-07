Billy Graham chaplains deploy to flooded town in New York

The Rapid Response Team is offering spiritual care to people affected by flooding.

HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. — The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is deploying to a part of New York state hit hard by recent flooding.

The group of Christian chaplains offers spiritual care and support to people impacted by natural disasters or major crises. The team is working in the town of Highland Falls, which saw roadways washed out and dozens of water rescues conducted by emergency crews. The town is about 66 miles north of New York City and close to West Point, home of the United States Military Academy known by the same name.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Highland Falls. We can’t even begin to imagine how scary this situation must have been,” said Josh Holland, international director of the rapid response team. "We want to encourage and remind residents to hold onto the strong anchor during storms – Jesus. God is our unbreakable lifeline. Storms in life will come, but we can rest in the anchor of God’s promises as, ‘We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure’ (Hebrews 6:19).”

The chaplains are working in conjunction with Samaritan's Purse to further ensure the physical needs of those affected by the flooding are met.

