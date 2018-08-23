GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A lot of history has been made between 1918 and 2018; imagine living through all of it.

'Bonecrusher', the alligator snapping turtle at the Greensboro Science Center, just celebrated his 100th birthday. He was born in South East Texas around 1918 and came from the Abilene Zoo in Texas.

The turtle saw the first moon-landing, four different wars, the invention of TV and cell phones and 18 presidents. To celebrate this milestone, the reptile and amphibian keepers at the science center threw 'Bonecrusher' a party.

Visitors at the Greensboro Science Center got temporary tattoos, created alligator snapping turtle footprints, learned about the reptile’s unique features and signed a very large card wishing the animal a happy birthday.

Those greeting 'Bonecrusher' also got to sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ He enjoyed a special meal of crawdads.

