Candytopia returns to Atlanta June 11

ATLANTA — Candytopia is returning to Atlanta after a year in Philadelphia. The Instagram friendly candy-themed is returning for a limited-run engagement starting June 11.

Back in 2019, the exhibit almost instantly sold out and was extended twice to accommodate more guests – nearly 250,000 in 6 months.

The site will be located at 3330 Piedmont Road NE, next to Disco Kroger in central Buckhead. The former location was at Lenox Mall.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the city of Atlanta where we were so warmly welcomed in 2019. We’ve created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises to discover,” John Goodman, the CEO of Youtopia Entertainment said in a statement.

A rep for Candytopia said the exhibit has amassed a huge following of guests of all ages and A-list celebrities including: Usher, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rick Ross, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff, Jessica Biel, T.I.and Tiny.

Here's how to get tickets to the experience:

Tickets must be purchased in advanced at Candytopia.com, and they are expected to sell out quickly!