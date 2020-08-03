CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is just around the corner, which means it's the beginning of wedding season. Saturday, Goodwill held a bridal pop-up sale at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus on Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte.

They had hundreds of bridal gowns, mother-of-the-bride dresses, bridesmaids dresses, flower girl dresses and more.

Bridal gowns started at $25, while other dresses and suits started as low as $10.

Additionally, the pop-up sale included wedding-related vendors to help make the planning process easier.

The average bride spends more than $1,500 on a wedding dress.

"If anybody in the community is a big fan of 'Say Yes to the Dress' like my two daughters are, we really wanted to give that experience to people in this community that may not have had a large budget like you see on that show but still want to have that day of fun with their family and friends or loved ones," one of the coordinators said.

All the proceeds from the event go toward funding free skills training and career support for people in the Charlotte community.

