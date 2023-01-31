Charlotte leaders to consider asking for a tax increase

City leaders say in order for its proposed $13.5 billion transportation plan to move forward, the council needs to ask voters to approve a one-cent tax increase.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City of Charlotte leaders know in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth and that’s why there is a need for a mobility plan which in the long run, could mean a tax increase.

"I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system," Mayor Vi Lyes said.

Before the issue can go on the ballot, the council must get approval from the state general assembly, and that may problematic.

House Speaker Tim Moore is on record saying that Charlotte’s mobility plan pays too much attention to items like light rail, bike lanes, and buses, instead of spending on roads.

So, City Manager Marcus Jones raised the possibility of considering a plan that would front-load funding on roads immediately and then shift attention to other mobility areas further down the line to get approval from Raleigh.

The city said this would be a tweak to the plan and it would not change the overall allocation of funding, just the timeline. Causing items like the proposed Silver Line Light Rail project to be delayed.

