Charlotte leaders to discuss new LGBTQ+ protections

After five years, the city is taking another look at its Non-Discrimination Ordinance.

Discussion resume in Charlotte as democrats will introduce an updated LGBTQ+ nondiscrimination ordinance.

While the proposed ordinance protects sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression, it also includes protections for wearing natural hairstyles in the workplace.

A key component of this ordinance includes protections for those who work in businesses with less than 15 people. This could result in legal issues for the city and it's not clear just how the city could enforce the ordinance on businesses.

National laws bar discrimination for companies with more than 15 employees.

Charlotte's Republican council members already presented a version of the NDO earlier this year. Republican Councilmember Tarqir Bokhari said at the time that freedom is what his party has always stood for.

"I was tired of being caught flat-footed and not being brought to the table as a republican in town," Bokhari said. "We came together to do something that is first of its kind. and we're super proud to be on the front end of this."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts