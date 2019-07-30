CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was reunited Tuesday with the lost wedding rings he had fused together in honor of his late wife.

Patrick Waddell told NBC Charlotte he and his kids took a trip last Saturday to Ocean Lakes Campground in Myrtle Beach.

Waddell said later that evening he noticed that he had lost the necklace that held the couple's wedding rings.

"It had mine and my late wife's wedding rings on it looped together so that they can't be separated," Waddell said

Waddell said he lost his wife, Sherri, to colon cancer back in November 2016. He said those rings mean the world to him.

"I wanted to be buried with them one day," Waddell said. "It sucks not having them is the easiest way to put it."

Waddell said he believed the necklace fell off while he was driving a golf cart around Ocean Lakes, and the rings would be easy to spot.

On Tuesday afternoon, Waddell's prayers were answered.

Graham Golf Carts called him to say the rings had been found in the parking lot. A family had spotted the jewelry on Saturday but didn't think it was real.

After seeing the post from Ocean Lakes on a friend's social media feed, the family went back to the business, picked up the rings, and gave them to a woman they knew there.

"My rings have been found! Slight ran over, but still together none the less. God is great!" Waddell posted on Ocean Lakes' Facebook page.

Waddell told NBC Charlotte the smaller ring had flipped inside the larger ring, "as if it were protecting it."

He said he could see a jeweler asking to "fix them and make them well again."

"To which I'll say the rings are like a marriage. They're real. They aren't perfect, but every flaw tells a story," he posted.

