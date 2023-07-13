Closing the digital divide | Charlotte groups are seeking solutions to get more Mecklenburg County residents online

There are still thousands of residents without high-speed internet access, a crucial tool in an increasingly digital world.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte organizations are trying to bridge technology gaps in the community. According to a report by the Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte, nearly 56,000 households still don't have access to high-speed internet.

There are programs to help people get connected to the internet, but many times people don't know about them, that's why the Center for Digital Equity is going into the places where people lack access.

"Technology drives everything we do," said Bruce Clark, Executive Director of the center.

In the wake of COVID-19, the internet was a lifeline for millions of people. But the pandemic also exposed just how deep the digital divide is, with too many people lacking access to broadband.

“Being unconnected hinders you from doing all kinds of things,” said Ameera Bartholomew, the Program Director for The Center for Digital Equity in Charlotte.

Getting people connected falls into two categories: bringing internet access to places its never been before, and making service more affordable where it already exists, like Mecklenburg County.

“Here in Mecklenburg County we recognize there is a need,” Bartholomew said.

To address that need inside an affordable housing complex in South End, The Center for Digital Equity is working to close the digital divide.

Inlivian, which provides affordable housing to low and moderate-income families throughout the community, received a $300,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The goal is to help families get affordable broadband internet through the Affordable Connectivity Program.

It offers a $30 discount every month on an internet bill.

“We have recognized that over 50% who qualify for the program are not currently adopting it -- that’s why we’re really getting into the spaces where they are eligible," Bartholomew said.

WCNC Charlotte saw several residents get signed up for internet access. While some community members might think it's too small a solution, advocates say it all adds up in helping more people get online.

“This is a solution because it does help with financial needs, " Bartholomew said, "$30 off your internet bill is really substantial for some folks. We also have programs we can connect them with where their internet can be free and connect them to the digital word.

The Center for Digital Equity also provides low-cost or sometimes free devices to residents, and they plan on going back to several Inlivian properties to help residents become digitally literate.

