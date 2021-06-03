How Charlotte Pride will look different in 2021

For nearly 20 years, Charlotte Pride was celebrated in August. This year, Pride will span four months, with organizers scaling events based on COVID-19 data.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June is Pride Month, the time when we celebrate the LGBTQ community and promote equality and inclusion for all people.

But you'll have to wait a few more months to celebrate Charlotte Pride, and it's going to look a little bit different in a pandemic.

Although Pride is celebrated nationally in June, cities across the country celebrate the gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer communities throughout the summer and into the fall. For nearly 20 years, Charlotte Pride was celebrated in August.

Every year, Pride is the biggest, most popular parade held in the city. This year, Charlotte will instead have a "Pride Season," spanning four months, with multiple events in the summer and fall.

Organizers say moving Pride out of a single month gives them the ability to scale up or scale down events based on COVID-19 numbers. The Uptown festival is scheduled for September, while the big parade is planned for October, proving once and for all that you can celebrate Pride year-round.

