New Charlotte program is aiming to empower young girls during pandemic

The program, BOLD, helps elementary and middle school girls deal with social pressures and learn to value themselves, just as they are.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inspiring elementary and middle school girls to be confident, strong and fearless. That's the mission behind a new program called BOLD.

“Especially in this year where everyone is doing virtual schooling and everyone is off their routines," Emily Stanley, a certified mentor, said.

“Bold is a program to help build up girls in terms of their self-esteem, body image, give them some mindset tools , good friends ships and basically surround themselves with people who build them up," Stanley said.

The virtual program covers social media pressures, exercise, healthy eating habits and personal style.

Girls also get to participate in games, crafts, and other activities to make their experience both fun and educational.

“I actually send a BOLD box to their door that has all the supplies they need to do the craft activities," Stanley said.

The afterschool program runs seven weeks for one hour, starting November 16th.

The long-term goal is to bring the BOLD program to young girls in Title I schools in the Charlotte area.

The program would be free to families who need it, thanks to donations from the community.

Stanley says $15 covers one week of class for one girl. A $40 donation covers the box, plus assembly and shipping for one girl. A $149 donation covers all seven weeks of class and a box for one girl. Anyone can donate to the cause.