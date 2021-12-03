Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte announces NC Youth of the Year

Cameron Chambers selected to represent the clubs across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte and the North Carolina chapter have chosen this year’s youth of the year, Cameron Chambers.

Chambers is a high school senior with a passion for computer engineering. He's a strong leader and mentor to fellow kids at the club.

Marty Clary, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte, said Chambers was selected as winner after a team of judges sorted through many applications and conducted interviews. The winner went to a student who excels academically and is very involved with the club and their local community.

Chambers' friends at the Boys & Girls Club gave him a united round of applause when he was announced as the winner.

"I'm so happy," Chambers said. "All the effort and reminiscing on the past, just seeing how I came here and developed all the way to where I am now."

He's come a long way during his time at the club. In fact, he's already earned college credit for completing a coding program.

"Overall, Cameron is just a really fine example to the other kids of what they should be and how they should conduct themselves, both in school and here at the club, and out in the community," Clary said.

The winner not only represents greater Charlotte and the state, but also the hundreds of kids that come through the club every day. The team uses special moments like this as a reminder to every child that greatness is within you.

“Every kid has the potential to be great," Clary said. "All you have to do is show them that.”

If you ask Cameron, he says, “come straight here." He credits the club for the majority of where he is today.

"I would not be where I am today without it and I am plenty sure, I’m not the only person saying that," he said.

Cameron will go on to compete in the Boys & Girls Club of America competition for North Carolina Youth of the Year then hopefully move on to the regional competition and potentially to the oval office to be presented to the President of the United States.