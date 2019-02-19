CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a fire breaks out, every second counts.

Your family has on average just three minutes to escape, but simply closing a door can make the difference between life and death.

Close Before You Doze is the message behind a national campaign by the Firefighter Safety Research Institute.

Videos posted to the organization's website as well as YouTube show the difference closing a door can make. Firefighters even brought a group of regular people in to show them a controlled simulation of what can happen.

A closed door can hold back fire’s heat. In tests, rooms with open doors reached up to 1,000 degrees. Rooms with the doors closed stayed under 100 degrees.

Closing the door also helps keep oxygen in the room with you and away from the fire, and it can give you more time to react when you hear the smoke alarms.

Closing a door also makes a difference you can't see. It keeps the levels of carbon monoxide lower in the room you're in. Despite the life-saving difference studies show only 29 percent of people always sleep with the door closed.

For more information as well as videos and printable flyers for adults and kids, head to this website.